FG Pledges Improved Trade Relations with ECOWAS States





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the elimination of bottlenecks and promotion of efficient operations at the Seme-Krake border to enhance trade and economic integration with member countries of the Economic Community of West African Sates (ECOWAS).

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, re-echoed the government’s position at the inauguration of three multi-million naira projects executed by the Federal Ministry of Transportation at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post in Lagos.

The projects included roofing of three walkways for arriving and departing passengers, construction of 20 toilet facilities and provision of two solar-powered boreholes/water treatment plants. Ten air conditioners had earlier been supplied and installed in offices within the joint border post.

Adegoroye in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja hinted that the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post has remained a symbol of integration…





Source: Thisday Newspaper