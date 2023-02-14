Leading-Edge Wins Charter Flight Award





A foremost aircraft management and charter flight company, Leading-Edge Aviation, has emerged as the best operator in the Charter Flight Category of the Nigeria Aviation Awards.

The company won the Charter Flight Award at the 12th edition of the Nigeria Aviation Awards and Ministerial Dinner in Lagos.

Leading-Edge Aviation emerged as the best from the over eight companies voted in the category.

According to the organisers of the award, Leading-Edge got 180 votes, followed by Executive Jet with 117 votes, Dornier Aviation got 33 votes, while Arik Air Executive Jet Charter got 29 votes. Easy Jet got 13 votes while Fly West Link Airlines got and PrivateFly got five votes each respectively, among others.

Receiving the plaque of the award on behalf of the company, the Executive Director, Human Resources and Administration, Leading-Edge Aviation, Mrs Olusola Ogunseye, appreciated the organisers of the award for recognising the firm’s achievements.

Source: Thisday Newspaper