LP Kicks against Alleged Plan to Use MC Oluomo to Distribute Election Materials





Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Labour Party has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage the services of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee, led by Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, to distribute election materials for the upcoming elections.

This is even as the party condemned the continued attacks on its members, especially, the recent one in Lagos State during the Peter Obi rally.

Director General of the campaign council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the party strongly rejected the idea and demanded that the logistical contract be immediately terminated.

Osuntokun, who described the purported plan as an act of insensitivity by the INEC, lamented that the Commission has continued to give disturbing signals and strong reasons for doubt and suspicion, on its impartiality, and with total disregard for the current mood of the nation.

“A few…





Source: Thisday Newspaper