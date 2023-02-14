NEF to Buhari: Assert Your Authority, Don’t Allow IPOB Intimidate, Prevent Nigerians from Voting





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assert its legitimate authority on any lawless group in any part of the country, especially the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) and ensure that voters are not prevented or threatened.

The Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement issued Tuesday, decried a serious rise in the pitch of groups that threaten the conduct of the elections, particularly from violent groups in South-eastern states.

The group lamented the deafening silence from leaders, elders and politicians from the region and other parts of Nigeria over these dangerous threats, which it said was deeply disturbing.

The forum stressed that Nigerians want a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration, saying no group should be allowed to plunge the nation into deeper crises by tolerating threats to the elections and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper