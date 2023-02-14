Osinbajo: APC Only Party Anchored on Social Democracy, Protection, Mobility for the Poor





*Inaugurates party’s legal compliance committee for elective positions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection and social mobility, especially for the poor.

The Vice President stated this on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, while inaugurating the APC Legal Compliance Committee, with responsibility for more than 1,400 Federal and States elective positions in polls holding on February 25 and March 11, 2023 respectively.

The event was witnessed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, and the APC National Legal Adviser who is Coordinator of the Committee, Mr Ahmad El-Marzuq.

According to Osinbajo: “Ours is the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection, that is, social mobility for the poor,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper