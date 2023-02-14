Osinbajo: FG is Determined to Achieve Set Goals





Inaugurates 25-man steering committee for national development plan

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan (2021 – 2025), noting that the aim is to lay a solid foundation for a strong base that will drive an effective implementation and produce a prosperous country.

According to him, the overall aim of establishing the National Steering Committee (NSC) and the Development Plan Implementation Unit (DPIU) is to lay the foundation for a strong institutional base, structures and systems that would drive and ensure efficient and effective implementation of the targets in the National Development Plan 2021 – 2025, towards building a prosperous country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had launched the National Development Plan on December 22, 2021.

Speaking Tuesday at the inauguration of the 25-man committee at the State House, Abuja, the vice-president said the Steering Committee is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper