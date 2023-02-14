Otegbeye Promise to Revisit People-oriented Projects





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, has promised the people of the state a rebirth of people-oriented projects if elected governor in the next month election.

According to a statement issued by the Director Media and Publicity of Biyi Otegbeye Campaign Organisation, Otegbeye made the promise during his campaign tour of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has been accused of deliberately destroying legacy projects in Egbaland and stalling development in the Ogun Central senatorial district of the state.

This was stated last Sunday during the campaign tour of the ADC in Odeda Local Government Area.

Speaking at the palace of the Olu of Odeda, Oba David Olusola, Otegbeye said the incoming administration would revisit those legacy projects in Egbaland, which have been maliciously abandoned by the current administration

He said…





Source: Thisday Newspaper