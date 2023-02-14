Police Kill Gunman during Attack on Anambra Station as Youths Abduct Soldier





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Police in Anambra State have killed one gunman during an attack on Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

This is as irate youths in Anaku community of Ayamelum Local Government Area reportedly adducted a soldier who was in the community on peace mission while seizing his service gun.

The Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed the attack on Ogidi Police Station in a press release to journalists, said: “Today February 13, 2023, by 2:15 a.m. police operatives foiled an attack by armed men on the Ogidi Police Station, demobilise one of the armed men, and recovered many expended cartridges and 25 litres of PMS.”

He added that the hoodlums suspected to have come to burn down the police facility arrived at about 2 a.m. in large number, using cars and motorcycles.

“They came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota…





Source: Thisday Newspaper