Sultan: We Need to Douse Tension, People Are Hungry, Angry

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday said there was need to look for ways of dousing the tension in the country, stressing that people are hungry and at the same time angry.

The Sultan disclosed this in Abuja, at a national conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts organised by the Kano state government to proffer lasting solution to the farmers-herders’ clashes in the country.

He stressed that the clashes between farmers and herders in Benue state has continued because all the suggestions made to the government were not implemented.

Abubakar stated: “Let’s keep politics aside. The issues of development especially for the common man should not be prioritised. These people that God Almighty gave us leadership over, one day, God forbid, rise up against…







