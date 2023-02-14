We’re Supporting Electoral Process, Not Candidates, Says US





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United States government yesterday said it was not supporting any candidate or political party in the February 25 and March 11th elections in Nigeria.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Africa Affairs, Molly Phee, stated this yesterday, when she paid visit to the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

She said the concern of the US as an advanced democracy was to encourage a successful election that would be free, fair and peaceful.

Phee stated: “Since 1999, Nigeria has been moving up in solidifying and consolidating its democratic trajectory. And now, under the leadership of the chairman and the support of his superb team, all Nigerians can have confidence in the integrity of the upcoming election.

“I do want to emphasise the importance of conducting a peaceful election and I do want to emphasise that every citizen, every stakeholder, every party involved in the election has a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper