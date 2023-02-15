AbdulRazaq Inaugurates International Market as APC Campaign Train Hits Edu





• Emir of Lafiagi backs gov for second term

• Says Lafiagi appreciates gov’s huge feats

The Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign train arrived in Edu Local Government Tuesday, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq officially inaugurating the first phase of the Gbugbu International Market amid applause from the residents of the commercial area.

The Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Muhammed Kudu Kawu, called the development a cheery one as he again said AbdulRazaq deserves another term of four years on account of his visible achievements and empathy for the people, especially the rural poor.

“Gbugbu Market is the single biggest commercial opportunity in the entire Edu Patigi Local Government today. So, for you to spend the money to make it international standard is highly welcome, and you have provided our people with a huge opportunity to sell their produce to the international communities.

“Except for those of us that live here, there is nobody that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper