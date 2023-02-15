Buhari Hails Pate on Appointment as Gavi CEO





•Incoming chief executive pledges to support countries scale up critical routine immunisation programmes

Deji Elumoye and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, Nigeria’s Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate over his appointment.

The president said he was looking forward to working closely with Pate to strengthen the nation’s health system and on other global health issues.

Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday, by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described Pate’s rise across racial and other barriers to become the first black/African to lead Gavi as a very important historical moment not only for him personally but Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

According to Buhari: “Our hope is that Dr. Pate will bring his knowledge, expertise and very rich experience in the administration of vaccines and immunisation in Nigeria and many parts of Africa to increase…





Source: Thisday Newspaper