Eno Remains PDP Guber Candidate, Says Legal Team 





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom people have been urged to ignore false speculations that the House of Representatives Member for Uyo, Mr Michael Enyong, has replaced Pastor Umo Eno as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Head of the legal team of Pastor Eno, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) still recognised Umo as the authentic candidate duly nominated by the party.

Nwoko, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, in an interview with Journalists in Uyo, called on Mr Michael Enyong to submit himself to the nearest Police station, for investigation and possible prosecution for fraud-related crimes hanging on his neck.

Nwoko hinted that, “Babantan” as Michael Enyong is fondly called, had been declared wanted by the Police for evading summons bordering on alleged fraudulent activities on his head.

Urging members of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper