FG Okays Electronic Cargo Tracking System to Curb Crude Oil Theft





.Scheme to attract $235m annually

.Approves $53.1m for electricity conductors, transformers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its weekly meeting on Wednesday approved electronic cargo tracking device that will monitor all vessels entering and leaving Nigeria’s water space.

Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, who disclosed this to newsmen after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House Abuja, said the device will help curb the recurring incidents of oil thefts along the Nigerian maritime water.

He said: “This scheme includes also the tracking of our oil exports. This way we are going to reduce, if not totally eliminate oil theft”

Sambo disclosed that the Electronic cargo tracking put in place, a scheme already widely implemented in 26 African counties, including Ghana, Senegal, Benin republic and Togo.

The devise, according to the Minister, is also expected to tackle under declaration…





Source: Thisday Newspaper