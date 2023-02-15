Folarin Steps Up Campaign to Unseat Makinde





Kemi Olaitan chronicles the campaign activities of the Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, towards dislodging Governor Seyi Makinde, from Agodi Government House

Within the last few months that the campaign activities for the 2023 elections started, the Oyo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, has been in the news in the pace setter state, selling his candidacy to the electorates through rallies, town hall meetings as well as informal meetings.

With his emergence as the governorship candidate of APC, the first task that the three-term Senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district who is running for the Agodi Government House for the second term the first been in 2015 when he contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), set for himself was reconciliation which saw him and his team transversing all the 33 local government areas of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper