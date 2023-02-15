Group Urges Nigerians to Protect Democracy





As the peaceful transition of power is a critical pillar of democracy, progress and stability, nothing must stop the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general election, the Initiative for Good and Informed Citizenship, conveners of Rescue Nigeria, said in a statement .

The organization warned that lessons must be learnt from history, as prevailing conditions in Nigeria are increasingly similar to June 12, 1993, when the government of General Ibrahim Babangida manufactured incidents to mar the outcome of an election won by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola. It, therefore, asked Nigerians to be vigilant and prepared to protect democracy and freedom by working together to ensure that man-made difficulties do not stop them from voting.

“We are worried that as the election gets closer, ordinary Nigerians are faced with conditions created by the government that could disenfranchise them. We are worried about the increases in the price of petroleum, leading to decreased citizen…





Source: Thisday Newspaper