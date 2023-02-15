Hadi Finance Boosts Financial Inclusion in Informal Markets





The Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Hadi Finance, Saeed Seghosime, has said that the platform is aimed at helping buyers with a flexible retail experience.

Seghosime said despite being the main contributor to GDP on the African continent, the informal sector remains financially underserved due to a lack of transparency in its transaction activities.

“Hadi is the best solution for a retailer who wants to restock with ease, that helps buyers select your preferred items including funding options like buy now, pay later.

“Making payments is easy and secure. You can either pre-pay before delivery or pay upon delivery either via cash or transfer into our accounts. Once your payment is confirmed, your products will be handed to you, or you can pick them up from any of our hubs closest to you,” Seghosime said.

Bidemi Adebayo, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, is an excellent strategist and project manager.

Adebayo managed 3,000 agents under…





Source: Thisday Newspaper