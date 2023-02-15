Kyari: Energy Demand in Nigeria, Others to Increase by 35% in 20 Years





•Seeks collaboration of continent’s oil, gas producing nations in critical areas

•NCDMB identifies AfCFTA as key to achieving Africa’s local content strategy

Peter Uzoho



The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari has projected that energy demand in Nigeria and other African countries would increase by between 30 to 35 per cent in the next 20 years.

Kyari also called for strong collaboration amongst oil and gas producing countries in the continent in order to share knowledge and help each other in critical areas, including technology, exploration and production, research and development, technical expertise and human capacity development to spread the wealth within the continent.

The NNPC GCEO stated this in Lagos, yesterday, while delivering the host country’s industry address at the ongoing seventh edition of Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference…





Source: Thisday Newspaper