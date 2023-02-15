Naira Redesign: Masari Accuses Emefiele of Working Against APC’s Victory 





• Warns traders against collecting old notes from terrorists for swapping

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, of working against the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) victory in the forthcoming general election for introducing the naira redesign policy.

Masari, who disclosed this during an interactive session with Katsina traders at the Government House Wednesday, said the naira redesign policy might have been instituted by the CBN governor to scuttle elections and destabilise the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CBN had announced the new naira notes policy on 26 October, 2022 and initially gave 31 January, 2023 as the deadline for the use of the old notes, but later extended it to February 10.

He claimed that Emefiele, who he accused of picking the presidential form of the APC during the last presidential primaries,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper