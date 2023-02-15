Nigeria Unveils Diplomatic Duty Free Village









Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has unveiled the diplomatic duty free village in Abuja.

The establishment of the village is in compliance with the United Nations Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which domesticated by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1961, through the diplomatic immunities and privileges act of December 1962.

This statutes provide for the exemption of diplomats from all duties and taxes, whether national, regional or municipal.

“Specifically, the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges act of 1962 empowers the Ministry of Finance to exempt diplomats from all taxes.

The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday said during the unveiling of the village, diplomats were already enjoying duty free shopping facilities in several countries, such as South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, most of the EU countries and a few others, insisting that it in line with government’s responsibilities to ensure same in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper