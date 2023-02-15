Pastor Gets Life Imprisonment for Impregnating Two Teenage Sisters





Wale Igbintade

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic and Violence Court (ISODVC) yesterday convicted and sentenced a 51-year-old man, Pastor Nduka Anyanwu, to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, in her judgment, held that evidence canvassed by the prosecution revealed that the defendant is guilty as charged for the offence of defilement.

Anyanwu was arraigned on April 17, 2022, on a two count charge of defilement of a child by the Lagos State Government.

The offence, which was committed between 2019 and August 2020, at Arowojobe Street, in Oshodi area of Lagos, is punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned.

During trial, the prosecution called six witnesses while the defendant testified as his sole witness.

The first prosecution witness testified that though she is now 15-year-old, but that she was 13-year-old at the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper