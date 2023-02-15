Presidency: FG, CBN to Take Position on Currency Swap after S’Court Determination Today





•Emefiele: politicians buying, storing new banknotes for elections

•Berates fuel stations over alleged extortion of customers

•Courts diplomatic community on naira redesign, cashless policy

•Maintains currency hoarders, abusers will go to jail

•Governors mopping up new notes, CSOs allege

Deji Elumoye, James Emejo and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The presidency yesterday disclosed that neither the federal government nor the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had taken a pre-emptive position on the legality of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes in view of the case pending before the Supreme Court, which comes up for hearing today.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the presidency said the federal government’s position on the currency swap would be made public after the determination of the suit.

The statement said, “Following series of enquiries, we wish to state that it is not true that the federal government or the…





