Protest Rocks Kwara over Shortage of New Naira Notes, Fuel Scarcity





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Thousands of aggrieved residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Wednesday staged a peaceful protest over shortage of new naira notes and fuel scarcity in the state.

The protesters, who mainly comprise the youth, reportedly started the protest at Gerin Alimi and later spread to such areas like Oloje, Ogidi, Oja Oba and UITH, among other adjoining roads in the state capital.

The youth made bonfires on major roads in the town, which resulted in gridlock.

Men of the state Police Command were drafted to the affected areas to restore normalcy.

The state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, urged the people to remain calm, saying: “We’re in this together.”

The statement said that Governor Abdulrazaq sympathized with the people of the state on the continuous scarcity of the naira as a result of the recent Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign policy, while he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper