Senate to CAC: Deregister Transparency Group over ‘Frivolous’ Petition against Buhari’s Appointees





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, directed the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission to deregistrar the Save The Soul Transparency & Eagle Eyes International Foundation for writing a frivolous petition against two nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, gave the order during the screening of the five nominees of the president as CCB members.

The nominees were Murtala A. Kankia from Katsina State to represent ( North West ),Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus from Nasarawa to represent (North Central) and Farouq Umar from Yobe State to represent (North East).

Others were Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale from Ondo State to represent ( South West ) and Prof. Juwayriya Badamasiuy from Kogi State to represent (North Central )

Chief Research Officer of the Save The Soul Transparency & Eagle Eyes International…





Source: Thisday Newspaper