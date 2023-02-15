Zenith Bank Basketball League to Bounce Back after Elections, Says NBBF





The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has promised to resuscitate the women’s basketball league sponsored by Zenith Bank PLC after the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The women’s basketball league, which hitherto had been suspended for the last two years, had left the players uncertain about the future of the league.

NBBF Vice President, Babatunde Ogunade, has however cleared uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the league. According to him, the federation has put everything in place to ensure the revival of the female league.

“The female league is going to come up very soon, we are worried about the timing because of the election since there are home and away games and they are playing the games in different centres all over Nigeria.

“We are mindful of putting the girls in harm’s way because of elections, we have to be very careful also. Yes, they have to play the league but we are worried about security. We have a sponsor anyway,” he…







Source: Thisday Newspaper