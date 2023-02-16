2023 ELECTION: LOOKING FOR NIGERIA’S LULA





Victor C. Ariole urges the youth to ensure the elections are credible

Dilma Rousseff succeeded Lula da Silva as his protégée and as a continuity in Brazil; she was in power 2011 till she was impeached and removed on 31st August 2016. Lula da Silva tried unsuccessfully three times to be president until he succeeded in 2002. Dilma, a lady, was not greatly, neuronally, disposed to ward-off the attacks coming from Brazilian far right and other rentier class in whichever parties they belonged to, including even Lula’s own Labour Party. So, her impeachment was like that of Balarabe Musa in Kaduna State, unable to face what Ekundayo Simpson describes in his novel “The Act” as the Katsina Mafia. And in a political space in Nigeria, such Mafia exists, defending the interest of Nigeria’s rentier class, petrol subsidy racketeerers, and what recently the MD of NNPC sees as in-house petroleum product smugglers when he was admonishing his staff during their tête-à-tête…





Source: Thisday Newspaper