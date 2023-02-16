Bauchi to Implement Laws for Speedy Dispensation of Justice





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has unveiled the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, the Administration of Criminal Justice Law and Penal Code of the state to bring succour for victims of sexual abuse and gender based violence in the state. Yesterday

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi, the Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, lamented that delays in the dispensation of justice and congestion of dockets of the courts and by extension congestion of Correctional Centres with a high population of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs) are the norm and the order of the day.

According to Justice Umar, some latest figures have revealed the position of the state in the administration of justice in Bauchi State from records in the central registry of the High Court where cases are registered and assigned to Magistrate and District Courts within Bauchi metropolis.

The chief justice,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper