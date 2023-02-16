Boost for Tinubu’s Presidential Aspiration









By Laleye Dipo in Minna

With few days to the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has received a major boost from Niger State following his endorsement by eight local governments in the Niger South Senatorial Zone of Niger State.

Senator Mohammed Bima Enagi, who represents the senatorial zone at the National Assembly, said that the zone decided to vote massively for the Tinubu /Shettima ticket in the election.

Enagi said that the decision was taken at a recent stakeholders meeting where the credentials of the major presidential candidates were x-rayed.

He said that the people were impressed by Tinubu’s manifesto, particularly as it affects agriculture, which is the major occupation of people in the senatorial zone.

The senator vowed that the people would turn out in their numbers to vote for the APC’s candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Thisday Newspaper