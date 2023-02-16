Buhari Considers Recirculating Old N200 Notes to Ease Pains of Naira Scarcity





•To address Nigerians in nationwide broadcast by 7am today

•El-Rufai confirms option discussed with top govt officials in out-of-court settlement move

•Bayelsa, Edo break ranks with governors, align with FG in suit against banning old notes

•Case adjourned till Feb 22, exparte order subsists

•Again, Buhari, Emefiele meet at State House

•Angry customers attack CBN office, banks, ATMs in Edo

•Okowa, Makinde, AbdulRazaq call for calm as protests erupt in Delta, Oyo, Kwara

•Reverse policy now, Akeredolu charges Buhari, CBN

•Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun warn against rejection of old notes

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba, Fidelis David in Akure, Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti, Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Segun James in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari is considering directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow only the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper