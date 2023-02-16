Court Remands Suspected Killers of Couple, Son in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday remanded suspects connected with the murder of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye.

The suspects, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed, Adeniyi Waheed, Fadairo Temitope, Adekanbi Adenike ,and Owolaja Anuoluwapo, were arraigned on a 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, felony, arson, setting properties ablaze, stealing, escape from lawful authority, amongst others.

The Police Counsel, Miss Oluwatosin Jackson moved a motion exparte pursuant to Section 306 of Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Ogun State, praying for an order of the court to remand the defendants.

Jackson prayed the court to remand the defendants for 60 days in the first instance at Oba Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public prosecution (DPP)

According to the counsel, the suspected killers, Lekan, Ahmed and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper