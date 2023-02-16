CUPP Alleges Clampdown on Opposition in Imo, Seizure of PDP Campaign Materials





•Urges IG to intervene

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo state is clamping down on members of opposition parties, particularly the People’s Democratic Party, PDP seizing their campaign materials.

CUPP in a press conference in Abuja, accused Imo CP of colluding with the ruling party in the state to seize voter education and campaign materials belonging to its Spokesman and PDP house of representatives candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the co-spokesman Mark Adebayo also alleged the detaining and torturing of those in possession of the materials for six days without charging them to Court or releasing them.

He further alleged that the lawyer who went to secure the bail of the arrested people was also arrested and detained but was released after three days.

Adebayo also said the Imo CP shielded those responsible for voter register…





Source: Thisday Newspaper