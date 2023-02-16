Edo Govt Accuses Oshiomhole of Masterminding Protests, Riots, Calls for His Arrest





•Look elsewhere for blame, not me, ex-governor fires back

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State government has accused the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of the state, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole of masterminding the protests that broke out yesterday morning in Benin City, which claimed three lives and a number of banks destroyed.

But in a swift reaction, the former governor of Edo State distanced himself from the riots and asked the state government to look elsewhere to blame for “its abysmal performance in the state.”

The protesters expressed their anger over the scarcity of the new naira notes occasioned by the redesigning of the N1,000, N500 and N200 denominations of the nation’s currency.

The state government, which described the riots as “systematic and targeted at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states,” called on security agencies to “invite Oshiomhole, interrogate him…





Source: Thisday Newspaper