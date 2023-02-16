Emefiele Meets Bank Chiefs, Directs Them to Make Old N200 Note Available 





*Urges Nigerians to allow naira redesign policy to work

*We need ‘hard cash’ to prosecute elections, says Doguwa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has appealed to Nigerians to allow the Naira redesign policy of government to work.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and House Ad-hoc committee on naira re-design and swap policy at the State House, Abuja, the CBN Governor said allowing the currency swap to work will go a long way to help the nation’s economy.

Emefiele also stated that he has met with 15 bank executives and directed them to make the N200 notes available immediately.

Also speaking, Chairman of the House Special Ad-hoc Committee on Cashless Policy, Naira Redesign and Currency Swap and Leader of the House, Hon Ado Doguwa, emphasised that going into election without “hard cash” will put members of the National Assembly at a disadvantage irrespective of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper