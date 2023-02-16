Firm Holds Summit on the Future of Water





Sunday Okobi

In an effort to promote the existential value of water as an infinite source of life, GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, will dedicate its 2023 GROHE X Summit ‘Caring for Water’ taking place from March 7 to 9, 2023, to the “element we cannot live without: water.”

In a statement made available by one of the organisers and Managing Partner, GIG Communications, Omawunmi Ogbe, the group said all over the world, different societies are facing numerous challenges that require knowledge-sharing, new ideas and innovative approaches combined with a large dose of pragmatism.

The group said each summit day would be dedicated to one of the macro trends urbanisation, sustainability, and health and well-being, and the debate to focus on: ‘What makes a place a home? How will we live with and use water in the future? How can water help heal an increasingly stressed population?’

It said during the GROHE X…





Source: Thisday Newspaper