INEC and the Lesson from VAR 





By Olusegun Adeniyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held a mock accreditation exercise last week in 436 polling units across the country. The purpose was to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the general election that begins next week Saturday with the presidential poll. Available reports indicate that it was largely successful, and I must commend INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who is doing all within his powers to give Nigerians a credible election where votes will be counted. And they will count. However, it is important for INEC to be cautious of the potential risks of human error, even with the use of advanced technology like BVAS. I enjoin INEC to read the 20-page report of YIAGA Africa on the BVAS testing and mock accreditation to take onboard some important lessons.

BVAS and the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) are two technological innovations designed to enhance the transparency of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper