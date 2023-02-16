Korean Expert Urges Nigeria to Diversify its Economy





Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A South Korean Professor of Computer Science, from Sangmyung University, Hung Park, has urged the Nigerian government to diversify her economy in order to become one of the world’s leading digital global players.

Park, who gave the advice in Abuja during a two-day E-Government Master Plan workshop with the theme: “Building Foundations Towards Digital Governance in Nigeria,” said South Korea was once solely relied on agriculture for their economy growth until the economy was diversified through education.

“In South Korea, the country used to rely on agriculture alone, until the government realized the implications and quickly diversified the economy beyond agriculture and invested heavily in other sectors like Education, Entertainment among others.

“So I want to encourage Nigerian government to do the same because I have also noticed that Nigeria is now heading towards the right direction with her e-government project and the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper