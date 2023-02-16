Naira Abuse: Court Grants Nollywood Actress N5m Bail





Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, granted N5 million bail to a Nollywood Actress, Ms. Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, charged with alleged tampering and spraying of the new Naira notes by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC preferred a two-count charge against Omoseyin, who was arraigned on Monday, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The charges bothered on spraying and stepping on the newly designed Naira notes.

The defendant, 31, was alleged to have tampered with a total sum of N100,000 new notes, by spraying and stepping on same during an occasion in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge while the court had adjourned ruling on her bail application until yesterday.

In his ruling yesterday, Justice Aneke granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

The court held that the surety must be a public servant, and must have a landed property within the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper