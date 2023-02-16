Nigeria, US Agree to Spend Alamieyeseigha’s Repatriated $1m Loot on Healthcare in Bayelsa





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Nigeria and the United States of America have entered into an agreement to invest nearly $1 million repatriated from the US in the healthcare sector of Bayelsa State.

The repatriated funds were said to be embezzled by former governor of the state, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, between 1999 and 2005.

Signing the agreement on Thursday in Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), commended the efforts by the two countries to make the event a reality.

“Permit me to express my gratitude towards the efforts of the Government of the United States of America in ensuring that looted funds are returned to Nigeria not only in this case but in other pending cases such as Galactica, Blue Assets, Saborne amongst others.

“You may recall that this asset return arose from the forfeiture and recovery of approximately $1 million USD linked to the corrupt practices of former Bayelsa State…





Source: Thisday Newspaper