Oyindamola Michaels: The Educationist in Gaming Industry





Nseobong Okon-Ekong

He is one of the most sought-after authorities in the Nigerian gaming environment with deep knowledge of how to make the processes work. There is hardly any critical meeting in the gaming industry that he is not invited to share some knowledge. Those who have observed the unparalleled enthusiasm of Oyindamola Michaels, Country Manager of PariMatch Africa, may not know that it is inspired by the good foundation from earning a first class in Computer Science from the Houdegbe North University, Republic of Benin. To underscore the importance of his initial career as an educationist between 2012 and 2014, he records it as a period he engaged himself in “grooming our future leaders.”

This background hints at why he loves to be in front of the room, postulating his opinion.

“I derive pleasure and possess a great interest in ideas, their workability, and the eventual potentials of ideas that can evolve in reshaping human living,” he stated.

Source: Thisday Newspaper