PDP Has Brought Thuggery into Osun Politics, APC Alleges









*Says it has lost confidence in CP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Due to alleged incessant political thuggery in Osun State polity and frequent attacks on the All Progressives Congress (APC) members, the acting Chairman of the state APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, yesterday called on the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Alikali Baba, to intervene in their plight and ensure the immediate removal of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Patrick Kehinde Longe, from the state.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference, Lawal noted that the PDP, Osun State Government and the state Police Command under Longe should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order, as the general election approaches in a few days.

Lawal, who was represented by the party spokesperson, Chief Kola Olabisi, said he was worried that the main source of the APC concern about the pitiable security situation in the state since the inauguration of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration was that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper