2023: ‘Atiku Will Win Resoundingly’





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. David Paradang, has expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would defeat other candidates at the polls in the February 25th presidential election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THISDAY in Jos, Paradang said that “Atiku is going to win resoundingly; I campaigned for him in 2019, and I know he won. It was taken away from him. He was robbed of it in 2019. But in 2023, all the permutations are pointing to the fact that Atiku is going to win.

“If we want one Nigeria, it’s Atiku; he represents the broad spectrum of the Nigerian man, not boxed to a corner, well exposed and experienced in the role of government that requires working with everybody, giving them a chance. I can assure you that Atiku will win, come February 25, 2023.”

He claimed that Atiku was short-changed in 2019. “Then,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper