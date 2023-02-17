Ekiti to Establish Customary Court of Appeal in All Divisions





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has restated his commitment to the welfare of the judiciary in the state, even as he unfolded plans by his administration to establish befitting Customary Court of Appeal in all judicial divisions in the state.

The governor, who stated this in Ado- Ekiti yesterday during an inspection of the construction work at the Customary Court of Appeal complex at the Oke-Ori Omi area of Ado-Ekiti, assured the judiciary that his administration would continue to provide conducive working environment for all judicial workers in the state.

While appreciating the National Judiciary Commission (NJC) for the establishment of Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal, Oyebanji said his administration would further expand the scope of Administration of Justice in the state.

The governor, who said he was satisfied with the quality of work at the complex, said his visit to the project site was an attestation to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper