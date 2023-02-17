House Committee Dialogues With Buhari, Insists Naira Change Unpopular





.Says it can jeopardise polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on new naira re-design and naira swap policy on Thursday has met with President Muhammadu Buhari, with a message that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians following the naira crisis.

The committee, chaired by the House Majority Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) met with the President at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The lawmakers met with the president hours after his nationwide broadcast, where he declared that old N200 banknote circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10 2023 when the old N200 note ceases to be legal tender.

The panel, in a statement, issued by Doguwa, appreciated some of the good decisions by the President as contained in his national broadcast.

However, the panel insisted that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper