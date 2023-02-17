How G-5 Governors, Other PDP Leaders Stand on Presidential Choice





*Ortom, Mimiko, Duke, George, Anyim back Obi

*Wike, Fayose lean towards Tinubu

*Ugwuanyi now backing Atiku

*Makinde, Ikpeazu still undecided

George Okoh in Makurdi and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Eight days to the presidential bout of the general election, it appears the centre could no longer hold amongst the aggrieved G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other leaders, who earlier shared their sentiments on the state of the party vis-à-vis their choice of presidential candidate.

Although the self-styled leader of the group and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, had announced different dates, when he would announce his choice candidate for the presidential race, he has yet to make any such public announcement.

But with the elections some eight days away, it is becoming clearer how and where the G-5 and other party leaders, who would rather a southern president, stand as the election inches closer.

While the G-5 governors had secretly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper