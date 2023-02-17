How Nigerian Airlines Spend N300bn Annually for Double Insurance on Aircraft





Chinedu Eze

In a bid to meet the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) regulation, Nigerian airlines insure their aircraft locally and also insure the same aircraft with international insurance companies like Lloyd to meet the criteria of aircraft manufacturers and lessors, amounting to double insurance, THISDAY can report.

The payment on double premium has been projected by industry experts to cost Nigerian carriers over N300 billion annually.

In addition, Nigerian airlines pay high insurance premium compared to other countries in the world because it is designated as high country risk.

Nigeria is described as harsh environment to operate aircraft, so while many countries pay one per cent value of an aircraft in insurance, Nigeria is made to pay eight per cent of the value of the same aircraft.

International aircraft insurance companies defend the high premium Nigerian carriers pay for insurance because of the designation of high country risk and they also…





Source: Thisday Newspaper