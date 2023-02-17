Naira Scarcity Crisis:  Channel Your Energy into Voting Out APC, Atiku Tells Nigerians





*Compel APC leaders to release hoarded naira notes, PDP tells Buhari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians not to let their frustrations manifest into violence as a result of the scarcity of the naira, saying they should instead channel such energy into voting out the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 25.

This was just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to compel APC leaders, including the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and governors to immediately release the hundreds of billions of new naira notes allegedly intercepted and hoarded by them for vote buying purposes.

Continuing, Atiku, in a statement issued yesterday, said the country had witnessed upheavals in different parts of the country in which lives were lost and property destroyed in recent days.

Atiku expressed condolences to the families of all those…





Source: Thisday Newspaper