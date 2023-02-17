NNPC Fixes March 21 to Begin Drilling of Oil in Nasarawa





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday announced that it will commence the drilling of crude oil in Nasarawa State from March 21, 2023.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the national oil company, Mallam Mele Kyari, who spoke when he visited the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Kyari, initial exploratory activities detected that there was a significant amount of oil in the state, noting that the NNPC was ready to do the necessary work to find the hydrocarbon resources.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuels due to the energy transition. The earlier you go to market, the better for you. Otherwise, 10 years from now, no one will agree to put money in the petroleum business unless it comes from your cash flow,” he stated.

He said that the company began work in the state in 2010 and has technically found a petroleum…





Source: Thisday Newspaper