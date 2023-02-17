Ogun PDP Guber Candidate, Adebutu, Debunks Claim of not Campaigning for Atiku





The Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation has described as ludicrous the claim by one Segun Showunmi that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has not been campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A statement signed by the Director of Media of the campaign organisation, Mr. Afolabi Orekoya, said Showunmi does not deserve any reactions, except for the expediency of setting the records straight.

According to Orekoya, “We challenge Mr Showunmi to show us his followers. The Peoples Democratic Party, Ogun State Chapter is not crisis-ridden as he mischievously strives to project. The party is intact and peaceful. We won’t allow a man beclouded by selfish motives to draw us back.

“If Mr. Showunmi has any problem with the PDP, let him as an educated person endeavour to resolve it with the party leadership in an appropriate and civil manner. We won’t allow him to drag…





Source: Thisday Newspaper