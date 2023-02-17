Polls: Group Alleges Plan to Re-introduce Special Forces in Cross River





* Ayade won’t engage in extrajudicial means to win poll, says media aide

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Cross River Democratic Watch (CRDW) has raised the alarm that the state government is allegedly planning to re-introduce the dreaded Special Forces to clamp down on the opposition in the state ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group made the allegation through its Coordinator and Secretary, Messers Emmanuel Agbor and Austine Ushie respectively in Abuja Friday.

They likened the alleged move by the governor to the sad experience in the last House of Representatives bye-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency, held on February 26, 2022.

They claimed that the Special Forces were deployed to allegedly rig the election.

They claimed that some officials of the state government were already in Abuja to perfect the re-introduction of the Special squad to harass and clamp down on their opponents in the state.

The statement further…





Source: Thisday Newspaper