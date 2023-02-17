Presidency: Buhari Not Planning to Install Interim Govt





.Says elections will hold as scheduled, days of unelected leaders gone

.Reveals President worried about problem associated with cashless policy

.Stresses Tinubu, Buhari’s preferred successor, is not opposed to currency swap

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has formally reacted to insinuation in some quarters that interim national government is being planned for the country ahead of the May 29, 2023 hand over date, saying there is no iota of truth in the speculation.

Rather, it stated that the elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11 will go on and winners declared in line with stipulated guidelines.

The Presidency in a statement entitled ‘Stop the Joke About Interim Government, Election Will Hold’, issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, emphasised that President Buhari was at no time working towards having any interim government and never made any move to truncate the nation’s democratic process.

It stated that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper